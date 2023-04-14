Bordeleau was assigned to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Bordeleau will join AHL San Jose for its final two games of the season. He picked up two helpers through eight NHL appearances in 2022-23.
More News
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Earns helper in season debut•
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Recalled by San Jose•
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Sent to AHL•
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Provides assist in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Draws power-play assist•
-
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Logs another helper•