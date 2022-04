Bordeleau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Saturday.

The Sharks selected Bordeleau with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 Entry Draft. The 20-year-old forward recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, during which he racked up 12 goals and 37 points through 37 games. At this point it isn't clear if he'll get a look with the big club before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.