Bordeleau was drafted 38th overall by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Bordeleau is the son of former NHL'er Sebastien Bordeleau, so his terrific hockey sense and knowledge of the game should come as no surprise. It's surprising how little he was talked about throughout the draft process considering his solid all-around game and long-term potential. Bordeleau has no weaknesses. He's a great playmaker, hard worker, and strong skater. If you want to nitpick, you could say Bordeleau is undersized at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, but he's sturdy and difficult to knock off the puck. This was a terrific pick for San Jose. Bordeleau is one of multiple prospects in this draft committed to attend the University of Michigan.