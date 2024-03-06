site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sharks-thomas-bordeleau-up-from-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Up from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bordeleau was called up from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Bordeleau has 11 goals and 25 points in 35 AHL contests this season. He's also contributed a goal and an assist in six outings with the Sharks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read