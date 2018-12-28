Sharks' Tim Heed: Back at practice
Heed (undisclosed) return to practice Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Heed was apparently "symptom free" following Friday's practice, so it sounds like he could be an option for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton. If Heed's given the green light, he'll likely bounce Radim Simek from the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...