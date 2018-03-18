Sharks' Tim Heed: Back with big club
Heed was recalled from AHL San Jose on Sunday, according to the AHL transaction list.
Heed has bounced between the AHL and NHL levels all season long, appearing in 29 games for the Sharks. However, the 27-year-old has played just two NHL contests since Jan. 15. Without a consistent role in the lineup, Heed can be left ignored for fantasy purposes.
