Sharks' Tim Heed: Called up from minors
Heed, as expected, was promoted from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Heed is a near lock to be frequently shipped between the Sharks and the Barracuda as a cap-saving, paper-only transaction for the remainder of the season. An injury to Tomas Hertl (shoulder) will see Brent Burns lineup as a forward and Heed will slot into his vacated spot on the blue line.
