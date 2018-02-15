Heed, as expected, was promoted from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Heed is a near lock to be frequently shipped between the Sharks and the Barracuda as a cap-saving, paper-only transaction for the remainder of the season. An injury to Tomas Hertl (shoulder) will see Brent Burns lineup as a forward and Heed will slot into his vacated spot on the blue line.