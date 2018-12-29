Sharks' Tim Heed: Can't shake mystery injury
Heed (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's road game versus the Oilers.
Heed will miss his second straight game since scoring his first goal of the season Dec. 23 versus the Coyotes. He was often a healthy scratch anyway, so his absence won't shake up the Sharks' blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...