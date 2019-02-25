Sharks' Tim Heed: Cracks scoresheet versus Wings
Heed opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
The Sharks proceeded to yield three straight goals after Heed's opener, but a Joe Pavelski hat trick helped them keep pace in the Pacific. Heed went plus-3 and added four shots on goal in a game that pushed his point streak to three games. Heed has six points in 20 games this year, so the recent hot streak is a bit out of character for him. With only eight hits and 17 blocks this year, he doesn't typically contribute much in peripheral categories, either.
