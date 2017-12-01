Heed (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's not clear what is bothering the rookie blueliner, but he's not expected to give it a go Friday night against the Panthers. Heed has shown flashes of brilliance this season, crafting three goals and five assists to complement four power-play points in 18 games.

