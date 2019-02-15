Heed registered an assist while logging 17:33 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Heed now has helpers in back to back games, bringing him to one goal and five points in 19 contests. However, the 28-year-old defender will likely be scratched once Erik Karlsson (lower body) is eligible to return and therefore does not possess significant fantasy value at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories