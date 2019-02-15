Sharks' Tim Heed: Dishes helper Thursday
Heed registered an assist while logging 17:33 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.
Heed now has helpers in back to back games, bringing him to one goal and five points in 19 contests. However, the 28-year-old defender will likely be scratched once Erik Karlsson (lower body) is eligible to return and therefore does not possess significant fantasy value at this time.
