Sharks' Tim Heed: Earns power-play helper
Heed picked up an assist with the man advantage in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
The assist set Heed's new career high in points at 12 (two goals, 10 helpers). His plus-12 rating is a nice bonus, but the production is still a low mark even for a blueliner, making Heed safe to avoid in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...