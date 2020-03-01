Heed recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Heed picked up his third point in his last eight outings, and his fourth of the year through 33 games. The 29-year-old defenseman has added 39 shots on goal, 28 blocks and a minus-6 rating this year. Saturday was also Heed's 100th career game. With the Sharks running thin on defense with Erik Karlsson (thumb) and Jacob Middleton (lower body) out, expect Heed to continue to see regular playing time.