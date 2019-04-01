Sharks' Tim Heed: Generates assist
Heed collected an assist in 15:44 during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Heed is up to 13 points in 35 games this season with a plus-11 rating. His lack of physical play -- Heed has only 16 hits and 30 blocked shots this year -- suppresses the fantasy value for the third pairing defender.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...