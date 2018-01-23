Heed has been a healthy scratch for San Jose's last five contests.

After impressing last season in the minors notching 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists), Heed simply hasn't translated the success to the NHL level in 2017-18. Although the 26-year-old has been able to notch 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 27 games, he's now been in the press box for 10 of the last 13 contests, and only averaged 14:02 of ice time since the month of December. Unfortunately for Heed, unless injuries hit San Jose's blue line, his benching and reduced ice time is starting to become a trend.