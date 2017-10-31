Heed scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

What to make of Tim Heed? On the one hand, he's a 26-year-old with 10 NHL games to his name. On the other hand, he has six points already, including three on the power play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories