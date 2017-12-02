Sharks' Tim Heed: Placed on injured reserve
Heed (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Heed can officially be ruled out as a result of the move. Since he last played Nov. 25, the blueliner will be eligible to return as soon as Monday against the Captials, but that will be preceded by his activation off injured reserve. The Sharks summoned some reinforcements from both injured reserve and the minors to fill the gaps.
