Heed assisted on the Sharks' first two goals in a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Heed ended up with a plus-3 rating in the contest. For the season, the defenseman has eight points in 22 contests, five of which have come in his last five appearances. With only eight hits and 18 blocks this season, he doesn't do enough to generate fantasy interest in the vast majority of formats.