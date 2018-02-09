The Sharks recalled Heed from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Heed isn't expected to play Thursday against the Golden Knights, but he'll join the Sharks as their seventh defenseman and serve as an insurance policy in case there's a last minute scratch. The 27-year-old blueliner has notched three goals and 11 points in 27 games with the big club this campaign.

