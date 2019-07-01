Heed earned a one-year, $960,000 contract with San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Following the departure of Justin Braun via trade to Philadelphia, Heed finds himself with an opportunity to secure more minutes without having to relocate. The blueliner's deal is essentially a "prove-it" contract and gives him the opportunity to secure more term next summer with a solid 2019-20 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories