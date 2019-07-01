Sharks' Tim Heed: Re-ups with club
Heed earned a one-year, $960,000 contract with San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Following the departure of Justin Braun via trade to Philadelphia, Heed finds himself with an opportunity to secure more minutes without having to relocate. The blueliner's deal is essentially a "prove-it" contract and gives him the opportunity to secure more term next summer with a solid 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...