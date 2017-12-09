Sharks' Tim Heed: Ready to rock Saturday
The Sharks activated Heed (undisclosed) from injured reserve Saturday.
Heed has missed San Jose's last five games due to an undisclosed ailment, but now that he's eligible to return, he'll slot into a bottom-pairing role for Saturday's game against the Senators. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a steady source of offense from the blue line for the Sharks this campaign, notching three goals and eight points in 18 contests.
