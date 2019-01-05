Sharks' Tim Heed: Ready to rock
Heed (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com reports.
Heed is expected to take on a prominent role Saturday, skating on the Sharks' third pairing and second power-play unit against the Lightning. The 27-year-old Swede has notched one goal in three appearances this season.
