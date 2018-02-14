Heed was demoted to AHL San Jose on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Heed will have to make the long trip to the Barracuda locker room on the other side of the SAP Center. Without the concerns of guys having to travel, its a near lock that Heed will be called back up prior to Thursday's clash with Vancouver in order to provide additional blue line depth. With how the league calculates the salary cap, you can expect more of these one-day moves throughout the year.