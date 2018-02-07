Heed was sent down to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Heed has been relegated to the press box for the last 12 games, with no end in site. As such it's not a surprise to see him headed to the minors, although it could just be a paper transaction to save on cap space. If the Swede is going to spend time with the Barracuda, the Sharks will likely promote another blueliner ahead of Thursday's clash with Vegas.