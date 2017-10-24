Sharks' Tim Heed: Scores first career goal
Heed recorded his first career goal during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The 26-year-old defenseman now has a goal and two assists through his past four games and has climbed into an offensive role for the Sharks. Heed entered Monday's game averaging 3:30 of power-play time per contests and beginning 58.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. It's also worth noting that he recorded an impressive 14 goals and 56 points through 55 AHL games with the Barracuda last year. Still, fantasy expectations should probably be kept in check outside of the deepest settings.
