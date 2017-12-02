Heed (undisclosed) is listed among the scratches for Friday's game against the Panthers, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Heed will be held out Friday for the fourth time in the last five contests, allowing Dylan DeMelo to draw in once again. The blueliner's next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday against the Lightning as he remains tabbed with a day-to-day injury designation.

