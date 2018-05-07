Sharks' Tim Heed: Shows power-play potential
Heed scored three goals and added eight assists in 29 games this season. However, he also averaged 2:51 per game on the power play, notching five points with the extra man.
Those power-play numbers are interesting, especially for fantasy players. That being said, Heed is 27 and only has 30 NHL games to his name. It's not like he's a prospect just finding his footing, and he spent most of the year in the AHL. The situation here feels murky at best, especially since we don't know what the Sharks' roster will look like after the offseason.
