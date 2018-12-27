Sharks' Tim Heed: Sitting out injured Thursday
Heed (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's home game against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
There aren't too many details about Heed's injury other than Kurz responding to a social media user with the tidbit that the defenseman was "banged up last game." As a result, we consider him day-to-day for now.
