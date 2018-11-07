Sharks' Tim Heed: Stuck in press box
Heed has yet to make his 2018-19 debut for San Jose.
Heed -- along with Radim Simek -- has served as a healthy scratch in each of San Jose's first 14 games. It might take an injury for either blueliner to break into the lineup given the tremendous depth ahead of them.
