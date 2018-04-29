Heed was called up Sunday from AHL San Jose, per the official AHL transaction log.

Although Heed hasn't skated with the big club since Feb. 25 he'll still get the call from the minors, and he'll likely serve as the depth defensemen in case one of San Jose's blueliners sustain an injury. The former forward's held his own when in the lineup this season scoring 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 29 games, and if he does draw into the lineup, it would be his first career NHL playoff game.