Meier scored a goal on three shots and had a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Meier deflected a Marc-Edouard Vlasic point shot off a faceoff midway through the second period to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead. It was Meier's ninth goal of the season and seventh of the month. The 23-year-old scored 30 and 21 goals the previous two seasons and is one pace to land somewhere right in between in 2019-20.