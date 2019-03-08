Sharks' Timo Meier: Adds insurance tally
Meier scored a goal on three shots in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.
Meier has scored in three straight games, registering 10 shots in that span. Meier has 24 goals and 55 points in a breakout season. He's entrenched himself on the top line for the league's third-ranked offense (3.55 goals per game). He could reach 70 points if he sustains his recent production levels.
