Sharks' Timo Meier: Averaging point per game
Meier produced a pair of even-strength goals in Monday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.
Meier's breakout season continues, as he just secured his eighth multi-point outing of the 2018-19 campaign. The net-front, power-play winger is third on the Sharks in points with 14 goals and just as many assists through 28 games.
