Meier (lower body) did not take the ice for warmups and will not play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic

Meier had an assist in 15:59 during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. It's unclear when the Swiss winger suffered the injury. With Meier out, John Leonardo rises to the second line and Noah Gregor enters the lineup in a third-line role. The Sharks' next game is Monday versus the Blues, but it's unknown if Meier will be healthy by then.