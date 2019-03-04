Meier scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Meier has now scored in consecutive games, and has points in three of his last four appearances. During that span, he's fired 11 shots on goal. The trigger-happy winger has experienced a breakout season with 54 points and 205 shots in 63 games, but much of his success came early in the season.

