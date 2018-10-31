Sharks' Timo Meier: Can't stop racking up points
Meier scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday'd 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Meier tied the game in the third period by flicking a wrister past Henrik Lundqvist, and he had a secondary assist on Tomas Hertl's last-second goal to send the game to overtime. He now has a point in nine straight games with eight goals and five assists in that span. The 22-year-old is clearly hitting another tier in his development and will shatter the 36 points he amounted last year, but fantasy owners should understand his shooting rate of 24.3 percent isn't sustainable.
