Meier posted his first career hat trick, fired six shots on goal and went plus-5 in Saturday's 6-1 blowout win over the Flyers.

Interim head coach Bob Boughner shuffled his lines for Saturday's game, and Meier's line with Evander Kane and Barclay Goodrow combined for three goals and eight points. Meier is up to 25 points (14 tallies, 11 helpers), 105 shots, 83 hits and a minus-7 rating after the memorable performance. He's still got work to do to earn the trust of fantasy owners, but the 23-year-old took a big first step in that regard.