Meier scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

After going scoreless in San Jose's opener, Meier bounced back quickly but didn't get enough help to put the Sharks in the win column. The 24-year-old has scored more than 20 goals in three straight seasons and is just one year removed from a 30-goal campaign, and he still has significant upside with an assignment on the No. 1 line and the top power-play unit.