Meier scored a power-play goal on four shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

It took the Sharks just five seconds to cash in on their first power play of the game. Tomas Hertl won a faceoff to Erik Karlsson, who set up Meier's tally. The goal was Meier's fourth in the last five games, and he's added two assists in that span. The winger has 16 goals, 30 points (10 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-6 rating through 33 outings.