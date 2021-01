Meier posted an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Meier had the secondary helper on Noah Gregor's second-period tally. With five points through seven contests, Meier's offense is doing just fine. He's added 23 shots on goal and nine hits, but a minus-4 rating suggests he's not doing his part defensively. The Swiss winger will need to play a well-rounded game to return to a top-six role.