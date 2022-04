Meier notched a power-play assist and nine shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Meier's been on a roll with six goals and four helpers in his last eight games. He had the secondary assist on Tomas Hertl's goal in the first period Tuesday. Meier's up to 68 points (17 on the power play), 271 shots on net, 126 hits and a plus-3 rating through 64 contests in a career year.