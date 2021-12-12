Meier registered a pair of assists, four shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Meier set up goals by Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson, which accounted for all of the Sharks' offense. It's been boom or bust for Meier lately -- he has six multi-point efforts and four goose eggs in his last 10 games. The Swiss winger is up to 11 goals, 17 helpers, 102 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-10 rating in 23 contests. He needs just three points to match last year's scoring output.