Meier netted his fourth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Flames.

Meier benefited from the return of linemate Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) and is up to eight points in 29 games. The 21-year-old is valuable in some deeper leagues, especially with his 27 PIM, but he's too inconsistent to be trusted in most shallow formats. He is shooting the puck often, however, so Meier should continue finding the back of the net at a decent pace.