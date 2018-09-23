Meier collected two even-strength points -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Meier started 53.2 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone last season, which was a nice change of pace after he was positioned in the defensive zone more often than not as a rookie in 2016-17. A quality possession player with a knack for scoring, Meier will look to build off a strong season that consisted of 21 goals and 36 points over 81 games for San Jose.