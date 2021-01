Meier notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Meier has shuffled down to the third line after entering Sunday with no points and a minus-3 rating in his last three outings. He finally got back on track with his helper on Evander Kane's tally in the second period. Meier now has four points, nine hits and 20 shots on goal through six appearances overall.