Meier produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Meier has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games, though this was just the second time he's had a single assist in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 18 helpers, 194 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-9 rating through 42 contests. With a strong all-around game and a featured role in the Sharks' offense, he's a plug-and-play fantasy option.