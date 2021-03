Meier (lower body) scored a goal on three shots and delivered an assist in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

The Sharks welcomed Meier and Tomas Hertl (COVID-19 protocol) back to the fold Friday, and it paid off. They assisted on each other's goals in the contest. Meier missed two games with his injury. The Swiss winger is up to five goals, 17 points, 67 shots on goal, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating through 22 outings. He should stick in the top six now that he's healthy.