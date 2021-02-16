Meier notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Meier earned the secondary helper on John Leonard's first NHL tally at 9:43 of the first period. Through six games in February, Meier has been inconsistent with just a goal and a helper. The Swiss winger has seven points, 45 shots, 27 hits and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests. He's only shooting 4.4 percent this season, so there's room for positive regression, which could make Meier a viable option in standard formats once he heats up.