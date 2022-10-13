Meier is questionable for Friday's game versus Carolina because of a minor upper-body injury, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Meier was injured during Wednesday's practice. He has an assist in two games this season. Meier is a key part of the Sharks' forward core, so any time he's out of the lineup is a significant blow for San Jose.
