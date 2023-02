Meier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Meier did not practice Sunday and his status for Monday's game against Seattle is now in question. The 26-year-old is one of the top trade targets available so the team could hold him out as a precaution. Meier has 31 goals and 52 points this season but he's tallied just one point while posting a minus-7 rating in his last five outings.